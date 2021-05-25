Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 784,788 shares.The stock last traded at $72.90 and had previously closed at $72.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -90.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

