Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.38.

LSPD opened at C$84.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

