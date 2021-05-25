Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

