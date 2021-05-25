LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $23,673.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 102% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 387.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

