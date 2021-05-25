Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 38.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $4,173.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.45 or 0.01276768 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002240 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.15 or 0.99096484 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 724,705,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

