Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,850 shares of company stock worth $5,600,269. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,809. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $118.09 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

