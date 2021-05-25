Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.08

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.08 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.96 ($0.64), with a volume of 23281299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.72 ($0.64).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLOY. Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

The firm has a market cap of £34.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

