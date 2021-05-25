LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops One Day Volume of $5,414.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,414.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.01 or 0.00737453 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.