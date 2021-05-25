Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $123.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

LOGI stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. Logitech International has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

