Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.