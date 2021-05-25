Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $131,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

