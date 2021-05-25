Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC stock opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

