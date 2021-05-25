Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Heska worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $4,129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $205.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

