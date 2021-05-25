Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,475,200. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 395.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

