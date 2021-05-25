Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,625 shares of company stock worth $27,889,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.