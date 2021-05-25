Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

