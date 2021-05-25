Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LWI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 19,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,680. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,395 ($18.23). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.42. The company has a market cap of £370.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

In related news, insider Susan Gaynor Coley bought 500 shares of Lowland Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £6,470 ($8,453.10).

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

