LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $6.59. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 120,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

