Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.19. 734,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

