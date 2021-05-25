Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average of $334.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

