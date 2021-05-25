Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,256 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $459.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

