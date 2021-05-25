Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 924 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

