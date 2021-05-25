Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

