Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.12, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

