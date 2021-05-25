Macquarie Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $115.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.37.

GDS stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. GDS has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

