Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.
M opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
