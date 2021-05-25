Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.