Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

MSGE opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

