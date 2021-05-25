Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.