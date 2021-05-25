Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 1,131,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,131. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

