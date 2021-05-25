MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.98 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00012768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,647,142 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

