MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $179.47 million and $403,229.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00393881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00201524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.79 or 0.00903437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027718 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

