ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup makes up 3.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of ManpowerGroup worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

