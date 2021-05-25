ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,665. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

