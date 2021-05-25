Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 8,806 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

