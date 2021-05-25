Mariner LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $723.30 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.05 and a 200 day moving average of $702.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

