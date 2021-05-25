Mariner LLC Buys 19,260 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.30% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

