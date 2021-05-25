Mariner LLC Buys 4,857 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

