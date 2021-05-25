Mariner LLC Purchases 45,850 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88.

