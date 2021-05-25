Mariner LLC Purchases 50,611 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,611 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 993.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,678,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

