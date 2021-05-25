Mariner LLC Purchases 62,330 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

