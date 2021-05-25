Mariner LLC Sells 112,504 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112,504 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average is $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

