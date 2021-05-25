Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

MAR stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $9,643,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

