Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.79.
Marriott International stock opened at $141.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.
In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
