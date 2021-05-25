Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International stock opened at $141.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

