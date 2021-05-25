Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

