Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.