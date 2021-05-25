Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 199,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Shares of MA opened at $372.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $369.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.