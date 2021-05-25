Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 76.3% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $469,898.46 and $141.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 76.3% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.95 or 0.99590717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.13 or 0.01026562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.12 or 0.00522526 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00340772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004309 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.