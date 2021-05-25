Maxim Group Trims Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price to $50.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 million and a PE ratio of -29.28.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

