MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Curtis Ling Sells 9,502 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $343,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE MXL traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.08. 461,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
