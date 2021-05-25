MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Curtis Ling Sells 9,502 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $343,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.08. 461,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

