MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 1,930 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. 1,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

